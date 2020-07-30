Unemployment in Bulgaria in June dropped for second month, to 4.4%

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2020 was 4.4 per cent, the second consecutive month it decreased, according to seasonally-adjusted figures published on July 30 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2020, the month when the country declared a State of Emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic, was 4.1 per cent.

In April, it rose to 4.8 per cent, but dropped to 4.6 per cent in May.

Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2019 had been four per cent, representing an estimated 136 000 people, according to Eurostat. The statistics agency estimated that the June 2020 figure represented about 147 000 people.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2020 was 10.1 per cent, representing about 15 000 under-25s. In June 2019, the figure was 9.1 per cent, representing about 13 000 under-25s.

Eurostat said that in June 2020, the month when Covid-19 containment measures started being phased out in most EU countries, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.8 per cent, up from 7.7 per cent in May 2020. The EU unemployment rate was 7.1 per cent in June 2020, up from seven per cent in May 2020.

In June 2020, 2.962 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.360 million were in the euro area.

In June 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 16.8 per cent in the EU and 17 per cent in the euro zone, up from 16.2 per cent and 16.5 per cent, respectively, in the previous month. Compared with May 2020, youth unemployment increased by 124 000 in the EU and by 80 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments