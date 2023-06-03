Bulgaria’s military to hold Shabla 2023 tactical exercise from June 5 to 9

Bulgaria’s military is to hold the Shabla 2023 tactical exercise at the Black Sea coast from June 5 to 9, the Defence Ministry said.

There will be live-fire exercises involving various weapons, including the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

“Intense firing will be conducted with various land and air platforms on air and surface targets,” the Defence Ministry said.

The tactical exercise involves the ground forces, Air Force, Navy and the Joint Special Operations Command.

The main goal of the exercise is to improve the interaction between Bulgaria’s military formations.

Bulgarian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jets will fire missiles at parachute targets.

It was during the equivalent exercise in 2021 that Major Valentin Terziev died when the MiG-29 he was piloting crashed into the Black Sea.

In the 2023 exercise, Su-25 aircraft and Mi-24 helicopters will fire missile and artillery weapons at surface targets.



The Navy will carry out radar surveillance and radio technical surveillance with two coastal posts, navigation control with two ships and will fire Strela-2M MANPADS.

Anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force pilots from Serbia will also participate in the exercise. Serbian Air Force MiG-29s will be based at Plovdiv Airport for the duration of the exercise.

From June 4 at 11.30am to June 10 at 11.30am, access to territorial waters between Cape Kaliakra and Cape Kartalborum will be restricted. The Maritime Administration will broadcast messages to mariners advising of zones barred for navigation and where navigation is dangerous.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)

