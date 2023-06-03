Turkish military equipment to transit Bulgaria en route to Kosovo

The Sofia Globe

On June 4 and 5, personnel and equipment of the armed forces of Türkiye will pass through Bulgaria to join the Nato-led KFOR peacekeeping forces in Kosovo, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

They will enter Bulgaria at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint and leave via the Gyoeshevo border crossing, the ministry said.

This follows the attacks on KFOR military personnel in northern Kosovo some days ago, which led to a number being injured.

On June 2, the BBC reported that Nato had already sent 700 reinforcements to Kosovo but Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said more might be needed. The alliance already has 4000 troops there.

