Covid-19: Large number of flight cancellations at Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport

Most commercial passenger flights at Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport scheduled for March 27 have been cancelled, according to flight information on the airport’s website.
Eleven passenger flights are due to arrive on Friday, and 14 to depart. These figures do not include charter flights.
Those arriving include three Wizz Air flights from London Luton.
The other arriving flights are:
Varna – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with other airlines.
Budapest – Wizz Air
Zurich – Bulgaria Air
Amsterdam – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with KLM
Berlin Tegel and Prague – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with CSA Czech Airlines
Geneva – Wizz Air
Eindhoven – Wizz Air
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Aeroflot.
The departing flights include three Wizz Air to London Luton.
The other departing flights are:
Amsterdam – Bulgaria Air, KLM
Zurich – Bulgaria Air
Budapest – Wizz Air
Berlin Tegel and Prague – Bulgaria Air
Frankfurt – Wizz Air
Eindhoven – Wizz Air
Geneva – Wizz Air
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Aeroflot
Vienna, Brussels – Bulgaria Air
Varna – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with other airlines
Nuremberg – Wizz Air.
It is advisable to keep up to date by visiting Sofia Airport’s website, which has flight information in English.