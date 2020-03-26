Covid-19: Large number of flight cancellations at Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport

Share this: Facebook

Most commercial passenger flights at Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport scheduled for March 27 have been cancelled, according to flight information on the airport’s website.

Eleven passenger flights are due to arrive on Friday, and 14 to depart. These figures do not include charter flights.

Those arriving include three Wizz Air flights from London Luton.

The other arriving flights are:

Varna – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with other airlines.

Budapest – Wizz Air

Zurich – Bulgaria Air

Amsterdam – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with KLM

Berlin Tegel and Prague – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with CSA Czech Airlines

Geneva – Wizz Air

Eindhoven – Wizz Air

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Aeroflot.

The departing flights include three Wizz Air to London Luton.

The other departing flights are:

Amsterdam – Bulgaria Air, KLM

Zurich – Bulgaria Air

Budapest – Wizz Air

Berlin Tegel and Prague – Bulgaria Air

Frankfurt – Wizz Air

Eindhoven – Wizz Air

Geneva – Wizz Air

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Aeroflot

Vienna, Brussels – Bulgaria Air

Varna – Bulgaria Air, codesharing with other airlines

Nuremberg – Wizz Air.

It is advisable to keep up to date by visiting Sofia Airport’s website, which has flight information in English.

