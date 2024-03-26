Interior Minister: All Bulgaria’s international airports ready for Schengen

All of Bulgaria’s international airports are fully ready for the implementation of Schengen zone procedures, outgoing Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov was quoted as saying by the ministry on March 26.

Bulgaria’s airports and sea ports will be part of the Schengen zone as of March 31 2024. The admission of Bulgaria’s land borders to Schengen is yet to be negotiated.

On March 26, Stoyanov, accompanied by top ministry officials, visited the Border Police regional directorate in charge of airports, to check on their readiness.

At the point that Bulgaria enters what is being called “air Schengen”, passengers arriving in Bulgaria from Schengen zone member states will not be subject to passport control.

Passengers travelling to Schengen countries will have to go through airport security but not through passport control.

Official identification documents will still be required by airlines, while those travelling from Bulgaria to countries outside the Schengen zone will have to go through passport control.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)

