The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Interior Minister: All Bulgaria’s international airports ready for Schengen

The Sofia Globe staff

All of Bulgaria’s international airports are fully ready for the implementation of Schengen zone procedures, outgoing Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov was quoted as saying by the ministry on March 26.

Bulgaria’s airports and sea ports will be part of the Schengen zone as of March 31 2024. The admission of Bulgaria’s land borders to Schengen is yet to be negotiated.

On March 26, Stoyanov, accompanied by top ministry officials, visited the Border Police regional directorate in charge of airports, to check on their readiness.

At the point that Bulgaria enters what is being called “air Schengen”, passengers arriving in Bulgaria from Schengen zone member states will not be subject to passport control.

Passengers travelling to Schengen countries will have to go through airport security but not through passport control.

Official identification documents will still be required by airlines, while those travelling from Bulgaria to countries outside the Schengen zone will have to go through passport control.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria bans from EU two Russian alleged spies posing as Bulgarians

The Sofia Globe staff

EU autumn economic forecast bumps up Bulgaria’s growth forecast for 2016

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria Agriculture Ministry: Second study finds ‘double standards’ in food compared with other EU countries

The Sofia Globe staff