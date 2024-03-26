The Sofia Globe

Borissov: GERB-UDF will not participate in further attempts to form a government

The Sofia Globe staff

In a lengthy letter to We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria on March 26, GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov said that his coalition would not participate in attempts to form a government on the basis of the second and third mandates to seek to do so.

Borissov was responding to a proposal made in Parliament a few hours earlier by WCC-DB, which is to receive the second mandate.

WCC-DB’s proposal included letting GERB-UDF nominate the Prime Minister on the basis of the second mandate, and otherwise retaining the structure and line-up of the Denkov government.

Borissov’s letter spelt out GERB-UDF’s view of the chronology of events, laying blame on WCC-DB for the failure to elect a government on the basis of the first mandate, held by Borissov’s coalition.

Borissov’s rejection of the WCC-DB makes it increasingly likely that Bulgaria will head to early parliamentary elections.

WCC-DB said that if GERB-UDF rejected its proposal, it would, on receiving the mandate from President Roumen Radev, immediately return it unfulfilled.

That would lead to a third mandate being offered.

All four remaining parliamentary groups have said that they would not seek to form a government and want Bulgaria to hold early parliamentary elections.

