Bulgaria to begin collecting income tax for 2019 on January 10

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) said on December 31 that it will begin accepting income tax filings for 2019 on January 10.

Traditionally, the agency would start its income tax collection campaign on the first working day of the year, but last year the process was delayed due to legislative changes that required the agency to focus on administrative procedures to wrap up its activity for the previous year. The agency gave the same reason this year.

Tax filings can be made both in electronic format online and in hard-copy at the NRA offices. The deadline for filing tax returns this year is April 30.

The reward for getting one’s tax return in early is getting a five per cent discount on the amount owed. Unlike last year, when the early submission discount applied only until end-January, this year the discount deadline is March 31.

As in previous years, individuals submitting the tax returns only require a personal identification code, which can be obtained at a local NRA office free of charge.

The deadline for companies submitting their tax declarations for corporate tax is March 31.

