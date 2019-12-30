Earthquake of 4.5 on Richter scale shakes Bulgaria’s Bansko

Share this: Facebook

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, epicentred 37km north-east of Blagoevgrad – about 55km from the winter resort of Bansko – struck just after 8pm local time on December 30, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At a depth of 10km, the earthquake had an epicentre about 61km south of Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, and 20km south of the town of Samokov, according to initial data. Reports from the capital city said that the quake also was felt in Sofia.

There were no initial reports of serious damage or injuries.

Local seismological data later adjusted the estimation of the earthquake to 4.1 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake came just more than 24 hours after a 3.6 Richter scale quake on December 29, also felt in Bansko, which had an epicentre 84km south of Sofia, according to European Mediterranean Seismological Centre data.

(Photo: Miles Davidson)

Comments

comments