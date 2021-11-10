Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 147 deaths, 4955 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 147 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 25 555, according to the November 10 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 95.92 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 36 546 tests done in the past day, 4955 – about 13.55 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 643 003 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 115 052 are active. The number of active cases increased by 751 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4057 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 502 396.

There are 8526 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 1014 were newly-admitted. A total of 747 are in intensive care, 24 more than the figure in the November 9 report.

Seventy-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 435.

So far, 2 995 814 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 16 988 in the past day.

A total of 1 579 989 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8148 in the past day, while 31 179 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2412 in the past day.

