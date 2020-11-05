Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New record 54 deaths, 41 178 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fifty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the illness to 1466, the national information system daily report on November 5 said.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria reported in a single day so far.

Of the 54, a total of 15 did not have concomitant diseases. They ranged in age from a 49-year-old man to a 100-year-old woman.

A total of 13 203 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 4054 proved positive.

There are 41 178 active cases, an increase of 3597 in the past day.

To date, 64 591 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, most were in the city of Sofia, 1477.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 188, Bourgas 141, Varna 204, Veliko Turnovo 91, Vidin 25, Vratsa 121, Gabrovo 90, Dobrich 24, Kurdzhali 37, Kyustendil 66, Lovech 78, Montana 81, Pazardzhik 71, Pernik 65, Pleven 85, Plovdiv 310, Razgrad 54, Rousse 141, Silistra 53, Sliven 86, Smolyan 30, Sofia district 98, Stara Zagora 205, Turgovishte 54, Haskovo 61, Shoumen 74 and Yambol 44.

A total of 403 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 21 947.

There are 3191 patients in hospital, an increase of 269 in the past day. A total of 239 are in intensive care, twenty-nine more than the previous day.

A total of 122 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 2664.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!