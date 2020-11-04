Covid-19: Stark new records as Bulgaria reports 63 more deaths, 4041 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria surpassed yet another bleak new record as the national information system on Covid-19 showed on November 4 that 63 people in the country who had tested positive for the disease had died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 1412.

This is a single-day record in the number of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for the disease and died.

Another bleak record was the number of newly-confirmed cases, 4041, in the past day.

With Bulgaria’s health system seriously under strain, the number of patients in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 rose by 81 in the past day, to a current total of 2922.

The number of patients in intensive care has risen by 30 to 210.

As of the November 4 report, there are 37 581 active cases in Bulgaria. This is an increase of 3471 compared with the figure for 24 hours earlier.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1619 are in Sofia, another new record rise in a single day for Bulgaria’s capital city.

A total of 106 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. This is the first time that this figure among medical personnel in the country surpassed the three-figure mark in a single-day increase. To date, 2542 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive.

