Bulgaria releases ‘Tears Getting Sober’ for 2020 Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam: Video

Tears Getting Sober, the song to be performed by Bulgarian contestant Victoria at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam, went live on YouTube on March 7.
The song, presented on Saturday morning during a live broadcast on Bulgarian National Television, was written by Victoria and Borislav Milanov, Lukas Oscar and Cornelia Wiebols from Symphonix International, during a songwiritng camp in Vienna in January.
The song is produced by Ligna Studios and distributed by Ostereo.
Eurovision’s semi-finals are on May 12 and 14 and the final on May 16.
The lyrics:
Great, feel my head is taking over me
10 dejavus a day
and each time I’m getting colder,
pain, I should let it go
Your lies burn like sugar in my wounds
In time my wound will be a scar
Strained but my tears are getting sober now
and I’ve been here before so,
weight that I’m holding on my shoulders,
I’m gonna let it go
This is my first time trying
Look how the tables turn
I’ve got this dirt inside me
I’ve got some space to grow
Your lies burn like sugar in my wounds
So I have sweet bruises
In time I’ll forget what you have done
In time my wound will be a scar
My pain will soon be over
Oh, how the tables turn
Tears are getting sober
I got some space to grow
Your lies burn like sugar in my wounds
So I have sweet bruises
In time I’ll forget what you have done
In time my wound will be a scar