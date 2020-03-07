Bulgaria releases ‘Tears Getting Sober’ for 2020 Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam: Video

Written by on March 7, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria releases ‘Tears Getting Sober’ for 2020 Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam: Video

Tears Getting Sober, the song to be performed by Bulgarian contestant Victoria at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam, went live on YouTube on March 7.

The song, presented on Saturday morning during a live broadcast on Bulgarian National Television, was written by Victoria and Borislav Milanov, Lukas Oscar and Cornelia Wiebols from Symphonix International, during a songwiritng camp in Vienna in January.

The song is produced by Ligna Studios and distributed by Ostereo.

Eurovision’s semi-finals are on May 12 and 14 and the final on May 16.

The lyrics:

Great, feel my head is taking over me

10 dejavus a day

and each time I’m getting colder,

pain, I should let it go

Your lies burn like sugar in my wounds

In time my wound will be a scar

Strained but my tears are getting sober now

and I’ve been here before so,

weight that I’m holding on my shoulders,

I’m gonna let it go

This is my first time trying

Look how the tables turn

I’ve got this dirt inside me

I’ve got some space to grow

Your lies burn like sugar in my wounds

So I have sweet bruises

In time I’ll forget what you have done

In time my wound will be a scar

My pain will soon be over

Oh, how the tables turn

Tears are getting sober

I got some space to grow

Your lies burn like sugar in my wounds

So I have sweet bruises

In time I’ll forget what you have done

In time my wound will be a scar

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage.