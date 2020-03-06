Coronavirus: Netanyahu invites Bulgarian PM to take part in video conference with other leaders

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov is among leaders of European countries invited by Israeli Prime Minister Boiko Borissov to take part in a video conference call on March 8 on the topic of Covid-19 new coronavirus.
This emerged from a Bulgarian government media statement on March 6 after Borissov and Netanyahu spoke by telephone at the initiative of the Israeli Prime Minister.
The statement quoted Netanyahu as saying that he was seeking contact with the leaders of all nearby countries on action against Covid-19.
Borissov said that the problem is affecting many countries and therefore it is of the utmost importance that actions to tackle the disease be co-ordinated.
“Different countries have their experience and knowledge, so if we join forces and share effective measures, we will be able to cope with the disease even better,” Borissov told Netanyahu, according to the statement.
Medical authorities in Bulgaria were taking every step against the disease, Borissov said.
A news conference by Bulgaria’s national crisis staff against new coronavirus on the morning of March 6 was told that there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in the country.
An update as of midnight Eastern European Time on March 5 by the World Health Organization European Region showed 15 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Israel.
Others invited to participate in the video conference include Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the statement said.
The WHO European Region update showed 32 confirmed cases in Greece, 27 in Austria and two in Hungary.