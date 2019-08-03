Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns travellers over Heathrow Airport strike

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued an advisory on August 3 calling on travellers to monitor online information about flights connecting Sofia with London’s Heathrow Airport, in connection with the strike by staff at Heathrow called for August 5 and 6.

The ministry urged people due to travel on flights connecting with Heathrow to monitor their flights’ status and change their travel plans if necessary.

On its website, Heathrow said that the Unite union plans strike action for August 5 and 6, as wellas August 23 and 24.

“We’d like to reassure you that the airport will continue to operate on these days as we put contingency plans in place. In the meantime, Heathrow remains committed to finding a solution with Unite to avoid further strike action.”

Heathrow said that while most flights will operate as scheduled, “to ensure your comfort, safety and security during this time, we are working with our airline partners to consolidate and reduce the number of flights operating during the strike period”.

“Unfortunately, this does mean that some passengers will be moved onto different flights by their airlines. This is a difficult time for Heathrow, our airline partners, and above all our passengers, as the proposed strike action has been unreasonably designed to impact passengers taking well-deserved holidays. We apologise for any disruption to your journey, and appreciate your patience during this time.”

It recommended to passengers to contact the airlines on which they were booked both in the days leading up to their flights and before travelling to Heathrow.

(Photo: Pixabay)

