Bulgaria’s Georgieva: ‘Honoured to be nominated to head IMF’

Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva said that it was an honour to be nominated to be the next managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

In a message on Twitter, soon after a narrowly-won decision by EU finance ministers to put forward the World Bank CEO and former European Commissioner for the top post at the Fund, Georgieva said that after consulting with the World Bank’s chief ethics officer, she was taking leave from the WB during the nomination period.

The board of the IMF has said that it intends to conclude the process of choosing the next managing director by October 4.

Georgieva also expressed, in a separate message on Twitter, her thanks to the government of Bulgaria and Prime Minister Boiko Borissov for their support.

She received numerous congratulations on Twitter on the nomination, including from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier, European Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn, and European Commissioner on social dialogue, services and markets Valdis Dombrovskis.

“In these challenging times ahead of us we need strong institutions for more effective and fairer global governance,” Barnier said.

“Undoubtedly the best choice with your experience, expertise and successful work as VicePresident of the @EU_Commission and CEO of the @worldbank,” Hahn said.

Georgieva secured a clear lead against her rival, former Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, after two rounds of voting by EU ministers on Friday, diplomatic sources said, according to a report by Deutsche Welle.

If confirmed, Georgieva faces another issue. She turns 66 in August, and 65 is the maximum age for the incoming managing director. But diplomatic sources have said the EU and United States would agree to change the age rule, DW said.

