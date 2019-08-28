Security co-operation main topic in phone call between Bulgarian, UK PMs

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The extremely good security co-operation between the UK and Bulgaria was the main topic of a phone conversation between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borissov, the government information service in Sofia said.

The conversation, held at the request of Johnson, focused on the large number of successful joint operations in the fight against crime and drug trafficking.

We must continue to work in these areas, Borissov said, according to the government statement.

He said that another important area of co-operation that needs to be strengthened is education.

The two prime ministers also agreed on the importance of protecting Europe’s external borders, the statement said.

On the topic of Brexit, Borissov said that Bulgaria would do everything possible for a deal to be reached, which, he said, would be good for everyone.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments