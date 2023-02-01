Covid-19: In past month, 71 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 71 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 38 179, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on February 1.

The figure recorded in January was the lowest monthly death toll of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 since the earliest stages of the pandemic in Bulgaria.

In March 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country, there were eight deaths, followed by 58 in April 2020 and 72 in May 2020.

A total of 3322 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in January, bringing the total to date to 1 295 426.

There are 2756 active cases, 1044 fewer than the figure in the January 1 report. This number was also the lowest recorded in Bulgaria since July 7 2020, when the total was 2664.

As of February 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 13.91 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from the 28.72 figure reported on January 1.

There are 255 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 110 fewer than the figure in the January 1 report, with 33 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the January 1 report.

A total of 4 606 990 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3961 in the past month.

A total of 2 075 494 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 684 in the past month.

A total of 942 416 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3117 in the past month.

The unified information portal data showed that all 3117 booster doses administered in January were vaccines adapted against the Omicron variant. As of February 1, a total of 69 847 adapted booster doses had been administered.

