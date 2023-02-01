Bulgaria’s January road death toll was 33

Thirty-three people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in January 2023, according to provisional figures released by the Interior Ministry.

The ministry said that this was one fewer than the confirmed figure for January 2022.

Bulgaria’s road death toll was 38 in both January 2021 and January 2020. In January 2019, it was 34.

In January 2022, there were 466 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 594 people were injured, according to the Interior Ministry.

