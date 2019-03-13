Bulgaria’s exports increased 3.8% in January 2019 – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s exports in January 2019 added up to about 4.5 billion leva, which was 3.8 per cent higher than in January 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 13, citing preliminary data.

Imports into Bulgaria in January 2019 added up to about 4.98 billion leva, which was 1.5 per cent less than in January 2018, the NSI said.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in January 2019 and amounted to 425.2 million leva. At FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) in 2019 the total foreign trade balance was also negative and added up to 97.1 million leva.

