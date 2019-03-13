Bulgaria adopts new programme to control stray dog population

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government has approved a national programme for controlling the stray dog population, saying that the previous practice of municipal programmes for the task “has not achieved satisfactory results”.

The programme envisages an “integrated, wholistic, long-term approach” at national level, that should be included in the local activities of municipalities throughout Bulgaria.

The programme includes a plan to carry out a census of stray dogs in all municipalities.

The animals will be captured and transported by veterinary vehicles, neutered, marked, dewormed, vaccinated against rabies, and passports for them will be issued, after which they will transported back to where they were captured.

There will be information campaigns for the public about the main aspects of the problem and possible ways to solve it, the March 13 government statement said.

Municipalities in Bulgaria should adopt programmes for the implementation of the National Programme and Action Plan under the Animal Protection Act, the statement said.

(Photo: Cathy Kaplan/sxc.hu)

