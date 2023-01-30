IFRC: World not ready for the next pandemic

No earthquake, drought or hurricane in recorded history has claimed more lives than the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the world’s largest disaster response network, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The shocking death toll—estimated at more than 6.5 million people—has inspired the humanitarian organization to take a deep dive into how countries can prepare for the next global health emergency, the IFRC said in a media statement.

Two reports released by the IFRC on January 30, the World Disasters Report and the Everyone Counts Report , offer insights into successes and challenges over the past three years—and make recommendations for how leaders can mitigate tragedies of this magnitude in the future.

Jagan Chapagain, IFRC’s Secretary General, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic should be a wake-up call for the global community to prepare now for the next health crisis.

“Our recommendations to world leaders centre around building trust, tackling inequality, and leveraging local actors and communities to perform lifesaving work. The next pandemic could be just around the corner; if the experience of Covid-19 won’t quicken our steps toward preparedness, what will?” Chapagain said.

The IFRC network reached more than 1.1 billion people over the past three years to help keep them safe from the virus, the statement.

“During that time, a theme that emerged repeatedly was the importance of trust,” the statement said.

“When people trusted safety messages, they were willing to comply with public health measures that sometimes separated them from their loved ones in order to slow the spread of the disease and save lives. Similarly, it was only possible to vaccinate millions of people in record time when most of them trusted that the vaccines were safe and effective.”

Those responding to crises cannot wait until the next time to build trust, the IFRC said.

“It must be cultivated through genuinely two-way communication, proximity, and consistent support over time.”

Red Cross and Red Crescent teams documented how the Covid-19 pandemic both thrived on and exacerbated inequalities.

Poor sanitation, overcrowding, lack of access to health and social services, and malnutrition create conditions for diseases to spread faster and further. The world must address inequitable health and socio-economic vulnerabilities far in advance of the next crisis.

In its Everyone Counts Report —which surveyed National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies from nearly every country in the world—the IFRC found that teams were able to quickly respond to the pandemic because they were already present in communities and many of them had engaged in preparedness efforts, had prior experience responding to epidemics, and were strong auxiliaries to their local authorities.

“Community-based organizations are an integral part of pandemic preparedness and response. Local actors and communities, as frontline responders, have distinct but equally important roles to play in all phases of disease outbreak management. Their local knowledge needs to be leveraged for greater trust, access, and resilience,” Chapagain said.

“It has been a brutal three years, but we are releasing this research and making recommendations in an act of hope: The global community can learn lessons and do justice to this tragedy by being better prepared for future health emergencies.”

The World Disasters Report offers six essential actions to prepare more effectively for future public health emergencies. The Everyone Counts Report highlights the need for accurate and relevant data in pandemic preparedness and response. Both are available to practitioners, leaders, and the public, the IFRC said.

