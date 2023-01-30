Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district extends flu epidemic declaration

The influenza epidemic declaration in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district is being extended until February 10, the district operational headquarters decided on January 30.

Pupils at schools in the district will return to classes on February 6, after the end of scheduled school holidays. Schools in Plovdiv are closed from January 25 to 31, the eve of the scheduled holidays.

After the January 30 meeting of the district operational headquarters, it was reported that in the past week, there had been a decrease in the incidence of acute respiratory illnesses and influenza in people under 65.

The incidence in the five to 15 and 16 to 29 age groups has fallen especially drastically, the result of anti-epidemic measures taken so far, Plovdiv regional health inspectorate head Dr Siika Dimcheva said.

At medical facilities, there are beds available for both children and adults.

Anti-epidemic measures that will remain in place up to February 10 include the suspension of hospital visits and routine medical consultations for children and healthy pregnant women.

Also suspended are immunisations by Gps and visits to social institutions for the elderly and children.

(Photo: Iwan Beijes)

