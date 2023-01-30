NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria stays flat in January

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in Bulgaria as unchanged in January.

The statistics body said that more optimistic views in the industry and retail sectors were offset by declining confidence in the construction and services sectors.

The industry indicator was up by one percentage point, with managers being moderately optimistic in their expectations. NSI said that managers forecast that the available orders will exceed production capacity over the coming months.

In the construction sector, the indicator was down 0.8 percentage points, with managers being “reserved” about both the current state of their companies and construction activity in the next three months, NSI said.

The retail trade indicator was up by 1.9 percentage points, with retailers more optimistic about the state of their companies over the next six months, although forecasts for the sales volume and orders to suppliers over the next three months were more pessimistic.

The service sector indicator was down by 1.1 percentage points, with managers’ expectations about the state of their companies shifting from positive towards it remaining unchanged, while demand for services over the next three months is expected to increase.

(Photo: Vangelis Thomaidis/sxc.hu)

