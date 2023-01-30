The Sofia Globe

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 11 deaths, 404 new cases

The deaths of 11 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 174, according to figures posted on January 30 on the unified information portal.

A total of 404 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 295 275.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 524, from 3373 to 2849.

As of the January 30 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 16.42 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 23.54 a week ago.

There are 267 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 68 fewer than a week ago.

There are 37 in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the January 23 report.

Five medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 327.

A total of 4 606 780 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 653 in the past week.

The report said that 2 075 431 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 124 in the past week.

A total of 942 278 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 481 in the past week.

The January 30 report said that 69 709 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 481 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

