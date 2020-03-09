Coronavirus culture ban: Sofia Philharmonic to stream recordings on Facebook

Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra has postponed until further notice its concerts in response to the government ban on indoor cultural events because of the coronavirus cases in Bulgaria – but to keep its fans happy, will stream recordings of previous concerts on its Facebook page.
The orchestra said that all concerts by the orchestra and its chamber ensembles are postponed, and the team would do their best to set new dates for the performances as soon as possible.
Tickets may be amended for the new dates or for other concerts in Sofia Philharmonic’s 2019/2020 season.
On the dates that it would have had concerts in Bulgaria Hall, it will stream performances from previous seasons on its Facebook page.
The Bulgarian Cabinet, meeting in emergency session on March 8 a few hours after confirmation of the four cases of new coronavirus, banned all indoor cultural events – closing cinemas, theatres, opera houses and art galleries – as well as banning indoor sports events, while ordering that outdoor sports events be played behind closed doors.