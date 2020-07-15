Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 3699, number in hospital to 551

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has increased by 81 in the past 24 hours to a total of 3699, according to data posted on July 15 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital has increased by 22 to a total of 551, while the number in intensive care has dropped by two to 27.

The death toll has risen by seven to a total of 283.

Those who died in the past day were a 56-year-old woman with heart and chronic kidney disease, an 81-year-old woman with heart, chronic kidney and neurological disease, a 74-year-old woman with chronic lung disease, a 74-year-old man with pneumonia and no concomitant diseases, a 51-year-old man with diabetes and chronic lung disease, a 47-year-old man with heart disease and a 71-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases.

After 4885 PCR tests were done in the past 24 hours, a total of 234 new cases were confirmed.

The largest number of newly-confirmed cases is in Sofia, 99, followed by Plovdiv, 24.

The others, by district, are Blagoevgrad 19, Bourgas 10; Varna two, Veliko Turnovo four, Vratsa one, Gabrovo one, Dobrich nine, Kurdzhali four, Kyustendil 10, Lovech one, Pazardzhik five, Pernik three, Pleven two, Rousse four, Sliven five, Smolyan seven, Sofia district 11, Stara Zagora six, Haskovo two, Shoumen two and Yambol three.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered, is 7645.

A total of 3663 people have recovered, an increase of 146 in the past day.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by seven to a total of 536, according to Bulgaria’s national information system.



