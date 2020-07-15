Bulgaria annual CPI records 1.6% inflation in June

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 1.6 per cent inflation in June, rising from 1.3 per cent in May, data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on July 15 showed.

In June, CPI shrank by 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis. It was the fourth straight month of decline and the fifth time that the monthly CPI figure showed deflation during the previous 12 months.

As it did in the three previous months, NSI said that the Covid-19 pandemic created some difficulties in collecting statistical data, but it affected only two per cent of the overall CPI basket, down from five per cent the previous month.

Food prices were 0.9 per cent lower compared to May, while non-food and services prices each fell by 0.2 per cent. Compared to June 2019, food prices were seven per cent higher, with non-food prices falling by 3.1 per cent, while services prices rose by 0.4 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, was 0.1 per cent lower on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in June was 0.9 per cent, the lowest figure since August 2017.

Food and beverage prices were 6.6 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 0.3 per cent and transportation costs were 8.5 per cent down compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.2 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Illustration: svilen001/sxc.hu)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments