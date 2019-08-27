Number of foreign tourists in Bulgaria in July 2019 down 3.2% – NSI

Share this: Facebook

The number of foreign tourists who visited Bulgaria in July 2019 was 3.2 per cent lower than in July 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said.

Among visitors from non-EU countries, the largest decrease was in Russian tourists, down by close to 16 compared with July 2018.

However, among EU countries, there was a significant increase in UK tourists in Bulgaria in July 2019, up by 21 per cent, according to the NSI.

EU citizens made up two-thirds of the foreign visitors to Bulgaria in July 2019, while the figure was 5.2 per cent lower than in July 2018.

The number of Irish tourists increased by 19 per cent, Hungarians 6.5 per cent, Romanians 6.1 per cent, Spaniards 3.5 per cent, and French nationals by 1.6 per cent, the NSI said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

