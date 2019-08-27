Orient Express visits Bulgaria’s cities of Rousse and Varna

Share this: Facebook

The Venice-Simplon Orient Express, arguably the most famous luxury long-distance train in the world, visited Bulgaria’s Danube city of Rousse on August 27, en route to Varna and ultimately Istanbul.

The train arrived at Rousse Central Railway Station 45 minutes late, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Hundreds of people came to the railway station to look at the 15-carriage Orient Express, BNR said.

The train is carrying 91 passengers, from 12 countries, the largest numbers being from the United States, the UK, Australia, Italy and France, who have paid an average 8000 euro for the Paris-Istanbul train journey.

After a 50-minute stop in Rousse, the train continued to Varna. This was the 22nd time that the latter-day version of the Orient Express has visited Rousse.

