Bulgaria’s elections: Borissov says will propose Daniel Mitov as PM

Boiko Borissov, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister and leader of the GERB party that won the most votes in the April 4 parliamentary elections, said on April 14 that he was proposing that former foreign minister Daniel Mitov be the country’s next Prime Minister.

Borissov, speaking on the eve of the first sitting of Bulgaria’s 45th National Assembly, said earlier in the day that he would not be the candidate Prime Minister.

In the 45th National Assembly, the other five groups all oppose electing a government nominated by Borissov. It is expected that his proposed Cabinet will be rejected in a vote in the House.

Mitov, right, with Antony Blinken, now US Secretary of State, in 2016.

The best chance of getting a government voted into office lies with cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov, whose ITN party ran second in the parliamentary elections.

Borissov said that undoubtedly, Trifonov was successful in show business.

“Now he has reached another stage, but one that needs responsibility and bold decisions,” Borissov said.

In the week and a half since the April 4 elections, Trifonov – said by his party to have tested positive for Covid-19 – has not made any statement of substance.

Mitov, foreign minister in Borissov’s second government and in the caretaker cabinet that preceded it, has traversed a number of political parties.

Initially, Mitov was a member of Ivan Kostov’s Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria – a breakaway from the Union of Democratic Forces, of which Kostov was the strongman at the end of the 1990s – then of Meglena Kouneva’s Bulgaria for Citizens; which took Mitov into the Reformist Bloc, in its days as minority partner in that second Borissov government.

Mitov in 2015 with his then-counterpart from Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Mitov in 2016 with his then-counterpart from the UK, Boris Johnson.

Mitov in 2015 with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Mitov with David Harris, head of the American Jewish Committee.

Ahead of the 2021 elections, Mitov signed on as a member of GERB. The party conferred on him an electable position, and he will be a member of the 45th National Assembly.

