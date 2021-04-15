Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll is 14 871

Share this: Facebook

A total of 125 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 14 871, according to the April 15 report by the national information system.

Of 15 297 tests, 2517 – about 16.5 per cent – proved positive.

There are 68 707 active cases, a decrease of 1295 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9685 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 114 in the past 24 hours, with 807 in intensive care, an increase of eight.

Fifty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 729.

The report said that 296 998 people in Bulgaria had recovered, 3647 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 605 377 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 14 882 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 3456 people had received a second dose, bringing the total to date to 119 879.

