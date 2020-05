Share this: Facebook

On the occasion of Europe Day on May 9 2020, the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Bulgaria have produced a special video to send a joint message to the people of Bulgaria.

At a time when the whole world is confronted with the biggest challenge since the Second World War , the common message underlines the essence of the European Union, our union: peace, freedom and solidarity, the ambassadors said in a media statement.

