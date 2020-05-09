Bulgarian traffic police in three-day special operation

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A special operation by Bulgaria’s traffic police is underway until 2am on May 11, the Interior Ministry said.

The special operation is directed against improper overtaking, cutting off other vehicles and pedestrians and running traffic lights, traffic police Chief Inspector Nikolai Krusharski said.

The patrols are also checking the use of seat belts by drivers and passengers, compulsory third-party insurance, as well as checking for unlicensed drivers, drink-drivers and those behind the wheel after using illegal narcotics.

The operation is also geared against speeding. Stationary and portable speed cameras are being used on motorways, other major intercity routes and boulevards within cities.

The operation comes on the first weekend after the lifting of intercity travel restrictions that were in force from March 21 as a measure against the spread of Covid-19.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

Comments

comments