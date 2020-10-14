Covid-19: Call for stricter control in Bulgaria’s night clubs, discos

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Checks whether people in night clubs and discos are keeping to the anti-epidemic measures against Covid-19 must be stepped up, it was agreed at a meeting on October 14 between Bulgarian health officials and leaders of restaurant and hospitality associations.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, Sofia regional health inspectorate head Dancho Penchev, Bulgarian Association of Restaurants head Richard Alibegov and Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria board member Evgeniy Zumpalov.

A Bulgarian Health Ministry media statement quoted Alibegov as saying that his association supported the strengthening of control.



“We support the strengthening of control and call on colleagues to be responsible and to comply with the measures in order to deal with this crisis as quickly as possible. If there are unscrupulous people, let them be sanctioned. The important thing is not to close industries, but to punish the specific violators,” Alibegov said.

Angelov said that control was being strengthened everywhere because in many places there was non-compliance with the measures regarding physical distancing, disinfection and use of personal protective equipment.

This non-compliance was happening in places including public transport, businesses and public facilities.



“No compromises will be made – the measures are elementary, and how our country will go through the pandemic depends on compliance with them,” Angelov said.

In a separate statement on October 13, Sofia municipality said that teams were continuing to carry out inspections for compliance with anti-epidemic measures at municipal markets.

Checks for wearing masks in public transport are also being carried out, Sofia municipality said.

(Photo: Israel Jimenez)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:









Become a Patron!

Comments

comments