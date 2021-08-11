Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 10 deaths, 805 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Ten people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 288, according to the August 11 report by the national information system.

Of 18 556 tests in the past day, 805 – about 4.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 429 628 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 12 030 are active. The number of active cases increased by 595 in the past day.

Two hundred people recovered from the virus in the past day, the report said, bringing the total to 399 310.

There are 1207 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 67 in the past day, with 101 in intensive care, an increase of seven.

Ten medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 518.

So far, 2 114 501 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 901 in the past 24 hours, the report said.

A total of 1 049 156 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6681 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

