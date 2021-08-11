Mainly partly cloudy skies over Bulgaria as 2021 Perseids meteor showers peak

Share this: Facebook

There will be mainly partly cloudy skies over most of Bulgaria as the 2021 Perseids meteor showers peak on the nights of August 11 to 13.

In the very early hours of August 12, however, there will be clear skies at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, which would allow good viewing of the spectacle.

The night of August 11 marks three days since the new moon, meaning that the meteor showers will not have that much competition from the moonlight.

The best time to view the shower in the northern hemisphere is deep into the night and at pre-dawn hours, but brighter meteors could be seen as early as 10pm, according to Nasa.

The Perseids have been observed for at least two millennia and are made up of bits of dust and ice trailing the comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years, according to Nasa. Their name derives from the fact that they appear to emanate from the constellation Perseus.

