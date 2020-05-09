Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll rises to 88

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Of the 1777 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 46 were positive for Covid-19, Bulgaria’s operational headquarters said on May 9.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date to 1911, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are 1401 active cases. A total of 422 people have recovered.

A total of 380 patients are in hospital, 49 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive is 206. This includes five new cases – three in Sofia and one each in Plovdiv and Varna.

The death toll has increased by two to 88. One of the deaths was of an 86-year-old man from Blagoevgrad, who also had diabetes and coronary heart disease.

The other death was of a 74-year-old patient at a medical institution in Sofia. He also had cancer, the operational headquarters said.



Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments