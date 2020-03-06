Bulgarian prosecutors charge six over fake ID cards, passports, driving licences scheme

The Special Prosecutor’s Office has indicted six people for taking part in an organised crime group set up to produce and distribute fake Bulgarian identity cards, passports, driving licences, education diplomas and other official documents, a statement on March 6 said.
Those charged with participating in the group were detained in Plovdiv on March 5 in a special operation involving the State Agency for National Security and Plovdiv police, under the supervision of the Special Prosecutor’s Office.
Counterfeit documents, computers, flash drives, equipment and materials for prepress and forging, as well as other evidence of criminal activity, were found and seized in the operation, prosecutors said.
The evidence collected indicates that the group had operated in Plovdiv since the beginning of 2019.
The group produced and sold counterfeit documents to Bulgarian citizens.
Some of the participants were engaged in the design, while others acted as intermediaries, looking for buyers. The funds received were distributed among the participants in the group.
After being held in custody for 24 hours, the participants in the group were released on bail of 10 000 leva (about 5000 euro) each, the statement said.