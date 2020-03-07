Crisis Staff: Bulgaria remains clear of coronavirus

All tests for Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria so far have proven negative, the head of the country’s crisis staff against the disease told a morning news conference on March 7.
Six people admitted to the Military Medical Academy for observation and tests have completed their quarantine period and will be discharged after a second test proves negative, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said.
New coronavirus is present in four of Bulgaria’s neighbouring countries: 45 cases in Greece, nine in Romania, three in North Macedonia and one in Serbia, the morning briefing was told.
While there have been no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, an influenza epidemic is in effect in the country between March 6 and 11 inclusive, closing schools.
On March 6, the World Health Organization European Region said that Italy remained the country with the largest numbers of cases in Europe, with 769 new cases and 41 deaths reported to WHO over the previous 24 hours.
In the WHO European Region, there were 43 countries with confirmed cases as of 11.30pm Eastern European Time on March 6.
The list was Italy 4636, Germany 639, France 613, Spain 374, Switzerland 180, United Kingdom 167, Netherlands 128, Norway 113, Sweden 101, Austria 47, Greece 32, Iceland 26, San Marino 24, Denmark 23, Finland 19, Israel 19, Ireland 13, Portugal 13, Czech Republic 12, Croatia 11, Estonia 10, Azerbaijan 9, Georgia 9, Slovenia 9, Belgium 8, Romania 7, Belarus 6, Poland 5 Hungary 4, Russian Federation 4, North Macedonia 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. WHO European Region said that there was one case each in Andorra, Armenia, Holy See, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine.