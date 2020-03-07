Crisis Staff: Bulgaria remains clear of coronavirus

There are no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, Serbia and Turkey, the head of Bulgaria's crisis staff against coronavirus, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, told a briefing on March 2.

An update posted by the World Health Organization European Region on March 2 showed that as of 10am Eastern European Time, of Bulgaria's neighbouring countries, there were seven confirmed cases in Greece, three in Romania and one in the Republic of North Macedonia, and none in Serbia and Turkey.

Mutafchiyski said that the largest increase in newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus was in Italy, followed by South Korea, Iran and China.

He said that two people had been admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia in the past 24 hours for observation. There had been no new arrivals overnight into March 2.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and deputy head of the crisis staff against new coronavirus, said that on the recommendation of the crisis staff, the Health Ministry has decided to set up two additional laboratories for the diagnosis of new coronavirus.

These laboratories were at the University Hospital in Stara Zagora and at St Marina University Hospital in Varna. The National Reference Laboratory has supplied test kits to the two laboratories, he said.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that as of March 2, a total of 2199 cases and 38 deaths had been reported in the EU/EEA, the UK, Monaco, San Marino and Switzerland: Italy (1689), France (130), Germany (129), Spain (83), United Kingdom (36), Switzerland (24), Norway (19), Sweden (14), Austria (14), Netherlands (13), San Marino (8), Greece (7), Croatia (7), Finland (6), Denmark (4), the Czech Republic (3), Iceland (3), Romania (3), Belgium (2), Estonia (1), Ireland (1), Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (1) and Monaco (1).

Thirty-five deaths have been reported in Italy, two deaths have been reported in France, and one death has been reported from San Marino, the ECDC said.

Bulgaria has declared a nationwide influenza epidemic, closing all schools from March 6 to 11.

The order was signed on March 5 by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, media reports said. Soon after the announcement, the ministry's website could not be accessed.

The Health Minister's order suspends routine medical consultations for women and children, routine examinations and immunisations, non-emergency surgical operations and visits to all medical establishments.

The ministry has recommended discontinuing university lectures and all large-scale public events, including sports and cultural events.

Kindergartens may remain open, but there must be screening at the entrance to check for ill children, as well as stepped-up measures for cleaning and disinfection of the premises. At the discretion of parents, children may be kept out of kindergarten until March 11.



Regional health inspectorates are charged with informing the regional governors, mayors of municipalities and medical establishments in the respective administrative area about anti-epidemic measures.

On the morning of March 5, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the national crisis staff against new coronavirus, confirmed that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. However, hospital wards across the country were filling up because of a major increase in cases of Type B influenza, he said.

Bulgaria's Prime Minister and its Border Police chief said on February 29 that there was zero migration through the Bulgarian border, statements that followed concerns that Turkey was allowing huge numbers of Syrian refugees to cross its borders into Europe.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov had warned on February 28 of a real risk of large numbers of migrants crossing the Turkish border. After he spoke on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a Bulgarian government statement said that "it had been clarified there was no direct threat to Bulgaria".

Border Police chief Commissioner Svetlan Kichikov, speaking at a briefing at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, said that there was no migrant pressure "and we hope that there will be none".

Overnight, there had been two attempts by small groups of people to cross the border, but this was nothing alarming, Kichikov said.

Gendarmerie and police from neighbouring regional directorates had been deployed to the border, he said.

The military had not been deployed but would be if necessary, Kichikov said.

The Defence Ministry said on February 29 that minister Krassimir Karakachanov had put on standby 300 army personnel and 50 from the joint special operations command to assist in guarding the state border, if necessary. The order was issued in response to a request from Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.

Karakachanov, accompanied by senior officers, carried out an aerial inspection of locations for the possible deployment of the Bulgarian army units, should they be required, the ministry said.

The results of 19 tests for new coronavirus have been negative, while another was being worked on and would be ready in the evening, the head of Bulgaria's crisis staff against coronavirus, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, told a briefing at 5pm on February 29.

He said that across Bulgaria, no more than 120 people were in quarantine. There continued to be no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

Mutafchiyski said that checks at the land borders, especially at Kalotina, had been "extremely effective". In the past 24 hours, four people had admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia for observation.

Two of the people admitted to the Military Medical Academy for monitoring were lorry drivers, one was a motor vehicle transporter driver and the fourth was a bus passenger. All had some connection to Italy.

Mutafchiyski said that Bulgaria was applying "unprecedented" security measures against Covid-19 new coronavirus.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that as of February 29, a total of 1116 cases and 23 deaths had been reported in the EU/EEA, the UK, Monaco, San Marino and Switzerland: Italy (888), Germany (57), France (57), Spain (34), United Kingdom (18), Switzerland (12), Sweden (12), Austria (7), Norway (6), Croatia (5), Greece (4), Finland (3), Romania (3), Denmark (2), the Netherlands (2), Belgium (1), Estonia (1), Lithuania (1), Monaco (1), Iceland (1) and San Marino (1).

Twenty-one deaths had been reported in Italy and two deaths had been reported in France, the ECDC said.

As at 9am Eastern European Time on February 29, there had been 85 203 cases of new coronavirus worldwide. There had been 2921 deaths, 23 in the EU/EEA/UK and Switzerland.

Separately, the World Health Organization European Region said at as of 10am Eastern European Time on February 29, a total of 26 countries in the WHO European Region had reported cases, including three new countries (Azerbaijan, Iceland, San Marino).

The WHO European Region figures included Italy 888, France 57, Germany 57, Spain 32, United Kingdom 20, Sweden 12, Switzerland 10, Austria 9, Israel 7, Norway 6, Croatia 5, Greece 4, Denmark 3, Finland 3, Georgia 3, Romania 3, Netherlands 2, Russian Federation 2, Azerbaijan 1, Belarus 1, Belgium 1, Estonia 1, Iceland 1, Lithuania 1, North Macedonia 1 and San Marino 1.

Bulgaria's capital city Sofia is taking steps to disinfect public transport vehicles such as the metro underground railway, buses, trolleybuses and trams, as a measure against new coronavirus, mayor Yordanka Fandukova told Bulgarian National Radio.

A crisis response headquarters was formed at the municipality in recent days.

She said that an organisation had been set up with teams to interact with the relevant services, schools, kindergartens, social homes, hospitals and outpatient clinics.

All had clear instructions to keep people calm and give assurances that everything possible was being done by the municipality, Fandukova said.

A briefing on the evening of March 1 by General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the national crisis staff against new coronavirus, was told the latest round of tests showed no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

The latest round of tests, on 14 samples at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia and at the National Reference Laboratory of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases on two samples sent from Bourgas had all shown negative, Mutafchiyski said.

Regarding the situation in Europe, he said that there was an increase in confirmed cases in Italy, with 340 more cases reported, and 50 more in Germany, while in other European countries, there was no significant increase.

