Sixth sitting of Sofia city council again fails to elect council chairperson

The sixth sitting of Sofia city council, held on January 11 2024, again failed to elect a council chairperson.

Elected on October 29 2023, Sofia city council failed at sittings on November 13, 20, 30, December 7 and 18, to elect a chairperson, a step essential for the council to be able to transact business.

At the January 11 sitting, Carlos Contrera, the sole city councillor for nationalist party VMRO, proposed postponing meeting until January 25 to allow the groups in the council time to negotiate a way out of the impasse.

This proposal was adopted with 56 votes in favour, with one abstention. GERB-UDF’s Geri Stefanova, who as the oldest city councillor is acting presiding officer, abstained.

The We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia group, the largest in the city council, has proposed rotating the post over four-month periods.

The Blue Sofia group and VMRO have proposed electing a “temporary” chairperson until Sofia’s budget for 2024 is adopted.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

