Bulgaria’s exports in January – November 2023 down 7.1%, imports down 10.5% y/y

In January – November 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 80 056.0 million leva, 7.1 per cent less than in January – November 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on January 12, citing preliminary data.

In November 2023, Bulgaria’s total exports of goods added up to 7016.8 million leva, a decrease of 18 per cent compared with November 2022.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – November 2023 was 89 054.9 million leva (at CIF prices), 10.5 per cent less than in January – November 2022.

In November 2023, the total imports of goods decreased by 10.3 per cent compared with November 2022, adding up to 8614.4 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – November 2023, amounting to 8998.9 million leva.

In November 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1597.6 million leva, the NSI said.

