Poll: Slight improvement in business sentiment in Bulgaria

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on April 28, has found a slight improvement in business sentiment in Bulgaria.

In April 2023, the total business climate indicator increased by 0.7 percentage points in comparison with March, the NSI said.

In Bulgaria’s industry sector, the indicator was up by 2.3 percentage points, with managers taking a more positive view of the business situation.

In the construction sector, the indicator was down by 0.8 percentage points, with managers’ views of the business situation shifting from “better” to “remaining the same”.

In the service sector, the indicator was down by 0.5 percentage points, with managers now more reserved about the business situation over the next six months.

The indicator in the retail trade was largely unchanged from March, with retailers now more favourable about the situation in the next six months.

