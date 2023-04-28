Bulgaria set for partly cloudy, mild long weekend weather

Bulgaria’s three-day long weekend from April 29 to the May 1 Labour Day holiday is set for largely partly cloudy, mild weather, according to forecasters.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is forecast to see maximum temperatures ranging from 13 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 18 to 19 degrees on Sunday and Monday, with partly cloudy weather throughout the weekend and light rain possible on Sunday.

Plovdiv is set for a maximum 18 degrees on Saturday, rising to 19 degrees on Sunday and 21 degrees on Monday, with partly cloudy weather throughout the weekend and no rain forecast.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, partly cloudy weather is forecast for Varna, with temperatures ranging from a maximum 16 degrees on Saturday to 18 degrees on Monday.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said that on April 28 from noon until 8pm and on April 29 from 8am to 2pm, lorries over 12 tons will be forbidden to travel in the section from the fifth to the 23rd kilometre on Trakia motorway in the direction from Sofia to Bourgas.

Bulgarian state railways BDZ said that it was providing more than 22 000 additional seats on trains on major routes for the May 1 long weekend and the May 6 long weekend.

(Photo: Ivan Philipov)

