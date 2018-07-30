July 2018 survey sees business climate in Bulgaria as unchanged from previous month

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that executives saw the business climate in the country in July 2018 unchanged from the previous month.

In June 2018, the business climate indicator dropped slightly, after in May it reached its best level since 2009.

The NSI said that in July 2018, the indicators in the construction, retail trade and service sectors were up, but had fallen in the industry sector.

(Photo: Piotr Lewandowski/sxc.hu)

