Zaev: Referendum will be held on September 30

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, said on July 30 that the referendum on the name will have a consultative nature and that it will be held on September 30.

Zaev also called on the opposition to back the referendum and called for a massive participation of voters.

“I know that the referendum will be consultative. Once again, I’d like to invite the opposition to be involved in this process and I would also like to invite voters to participate massively. They know that this is a historical decision which defines the future of the Republic of Macedonia,” Zaev said.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments