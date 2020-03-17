Coronavirus: Fuel stations in Bulgaria close toilets to public

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association said on March 17 that fuel stations would close toilets to the public, have stepped up disinfection and social distancing and are keeping staff on duty to a minimum, without hindering refueling.

The association said that fuel stations and other sites of its members are of strategic importance to Bulgaria’s energy security and would continue to operate with intensified measures to limit Covid-19 infection, in line with the requirements of the national crisis staff against coronavirus.

This was among a number of developments related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria on March 17.

The Association of Establishments estimated that 150 000 to 200 000 employees of restaurants, other places of entertainment and hotels would be let go by the end of March as a result of the quarantine measures imposed against Covid-19. Since the crisis began, each company in the business was losing an average of 2000 leva (about 1000 euro) a day, according to a poll by the Bulgarian Industrial Association.



Electric utility EVN, which services southern Bulgaria and the country’s second city of Plovdiv, said that all payment deadlines were pushed back by 10 days and was halting all scheduled grid maintenance work that could cause temporary blackouts. The measures were agreed during a meeting with Energy Minister Temenouzhka Petkova and utilities regulator chief Ivan Ivanov on March 16, the company said. The company also called on all customers to make use of its online services instead of visiting EVN offices.

A pharmacy in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has been shut down for selling prescription medication without a prescription. On Monday, it was announced that the Interior Ministry and Prosecutor’s Office had begun inspections of pharmacies to check for compliance with the law and regulations.

Nikolai, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church Metropolitan of Plovdiv, has ordered all church bells in the city to be rung every night at 9pm for 15 minutes, and for people to pray at that time. He said that in this way, the church was showing support for doctors and other medical professionals. The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is caught up in controversy for its decision to keep churches open in spite of the coronavirus situation.

(Photo: Ramzi Hashisho/freeimages.com)

