Covid-19: Bulgaria ‘heading for second or third place in morbidity in Europe’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria is heading for second or third place in Europe in morbidity in Covid-19 cases, Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said in a television interview on July 24.

Kunchev, a member of the national operational headquarters against new coronavirus, said that significant growth in cases was observed in the Balkan peninsula as a whole.

He said that there was fatigue in society regarding the restrictive measures against new coronavirus and active reluctance to observe them.

There was an increase in cases in younger people, Kunchev said.

He warned that an impending flu epidemic could deplete Bulgaria’s health care system.

Kunchev’s comments came as Bulgaria’s national information system posted data showing that 269 people had been newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. This had followed 5913 PCR tests.

This brings to 9853 the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and cases that are active.

The number of active cases in Bulgaria currently is 4493.

A total of 503 people have recovered, an increase of 388 in the past 24 hours.

There are 665 patients in hospital, 27 in intensive care. The number of patients in hospital has risen by 23 in the past day.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by eight in the past day to a total of 593.

The death toll has risen by eight to a total of 329. Since last Friday, a total of 36 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died. Since June 24, a month ago, the death toll has risen by 121.

Those who died were a 51-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, an 80-year-old man with diabetes and heart disease, a 76-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases, a 67-year-old man with heart disease, a 69-year-old man with diabetes and heart disease, a 65-year-old woman with heart and chronic haematological disease, a 63-year-old man with heart disease, and a 63-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments