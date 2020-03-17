Coronavirus: 26 departures, 28 arriving flights cancelled at Sofia Airport on March 18

Share this: Facebook

A total of 26 departing flights and 28 arriving flights that had been scheduled for Sofia Airport on March 18 have been cancelled, according to the airport’s website.

Sofia Airport announced last week, as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, that only passengers were being admitted to the airport’s two terminals.

Starting midnight on March 18, by order of Health Minister Kiril Ananiev travellers arriving from 16 countries would be banned from entering Bulgaria. The temporary ban applies to people travelling from China, Iran, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Spain, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The list of cancelled departures on Wednesday is:

Aqaba (FR1896 by Ryanair)

Athens (A3983/FB1509 by Aegean Airlines, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)

Bratislava (W64341 by Wizz Air)

Bucharest (RO292/FB1805 by Tarom, codeshare with Bulgaria Air; RO298/FB1808 by Tarom, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)

Frankfurt (LH1431/ET1596 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Ethiopian Airlines)

Hurghada (BGH2011 by BH Air)

Istanbul (TK1032 by Turkish Airlines)

London (BA891 by British Airways)

Madrid (FR6409 by Ryanair)

Marseilles (FR1851 by Ryanair)

Milan (W64351 by Wizz Air; FR6323 by Ryanair)

Moscow (SU2061/FB1363 by Aeroflot, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)

Munich (LH1703/LX3817/SK3745/TP7549/UA9245 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Swiss, Scandinavian Airlines, TAP Portugal and United Airlines; LH1705/SK3747TP7543 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Scandinavian Airlines and TAP Portugal)

Paris (FR6793 by Ryanair)

Tel Aviv (W64427 by Wizz Air; LY552 by El Al)

Varna (FB977/7W9977/A31158/AF9706/QR5549 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with Wind Rose Aviation, Aegean Airlines, Air France and Qatar Airways)

Vienna (OS800/KM2207/UA9836 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with Air Malta and United Airlines; OS806/TP8709 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with TAP Portugal; OS796 by Austrian Airlines; OS798/TP8704 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with TAP Portugal)

Warsaw (LO632 and LO634 by LOT Polish Airlies)

The list of cancelled arrivals on Wednesday is:

Aqaba (FR1897 by Ryanair)

Athens (A3982/FB1508 by Aegean Airlines, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)

Bucharest (RO291/FB1806 by Tarom, codeshare with Bulgaria Air; RO297/FB1807 by Tarom, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)

Frankfurt (LH1430/AC9004/SK3736/TP7542/UA9566 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Air Canada, Scandinavian Airlines, TAP Portugal and United Airlines; LH1428/SK3734/TP7538/UA9270 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Scandinavian Airlines, TAP Portugal and United Airlines)

Hurghada (BGH2012 by BH Air)

Istanbul (TK1031 by Turkish Airlines)

London (BA890 by British Airways)

Madrid (W64402 by Wizz Air; FR6410 by Ryanair)

Marseilles (FR1850 by Ryanair)

Milan (W64352 by Wizz Air; FR6324 by Ryanair)

Moscow (SU2060/FB1364 by Aeroflot, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)

Munich (LH1702/AC9602/LX3816/SK3750/UA9246 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Air Canada, Swiss, Scandinavian Airlines and United Airlines; LH1704/AC9375/LX3818/SK3746/TP7544/UA9134 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Air Canada, Swiss, Scandinavian Airlines, TAP Portugal and United Airlines; LH1706/SK3748/TP7546/UA9320 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Scandinavian Airlines, TAP Portugal and United Airlines)

Paris (FR6794 by Ryanair)

Tel Aviv (W64428 by Wizz Air; LY551 by El Al)

Varna (FB978/A31159/AZ6033/QR5552 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with Aegean Airlines, Alitalia and Qatar Airways)

Vienna (OS805 by Austrian Airlines; OS795/KM2198/UA9832 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with Air Malta and United Airlines; OS797/TP8703 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with TAP Portugal; OS799/TP8705 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with TAP Portugal)

Warsaw (LO631 and LO633 by LOT Polish Airlies)

The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

