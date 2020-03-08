Bulgaria confirms four cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus

Tests have confirmed four cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria, the crisis staff announced on the morning of March 8.
The cases are a 27-year-old man and 61-year-old man in Pleven, a 75-year-old woman in Gabrovo, and a woman from the medical staff who was in contact with her.
In Pleven and Gabrovo, local staffs are meeting and awaiting instructions about further measures to be taken. No further patients are to be discharged from or admitted to hospitals in the two towns.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov convened a special meeting of the Cabinet, which was set to begin at 11am.
Crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said that more drastic restrictions were envisaged to be imposed than those in regard to the Type B flu epidemic.
This was likely to include a ban on indoor and outdoor public events.
Everyone who has been in contact with the patients is to be quarantined.
