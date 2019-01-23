Kurdzhali becomes latest district in Bulgaria to declare flu epidemic

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The district of Kurdzhali has become the latest in Bulgaria to declare an influenza epidemic, closing schools from January 24 to 30.

In three other districts, the declarations of flu epidemics have been extended, keeping schools closed.

Schools in Yambol will stay closed until January 28, and in Pazardzhik and Smolyan, until January 25.

Kurdzhali was the 15th district in Bulgaria to declare a flu epidemic since the beginning of last week.

About a quarter of schools and kindergartens currently are closed because of flu, according to Education Ministry figures.

Districts where schools remain closed include the Sofia region (not the city), Plovdiv, Dobrich, Pernik and Sliven.

Schools in Sliven are closed until January 27 and in Haskovo until January 28.

Districts where the flu epidemic declarations expired on January 23, returning pupils to schools, are Bourgas, Stara Zagora and Shoumen.

On January 22, the Sofia city regional health inspectorate said that for now, it did not expect a declaration of a flu epidemic in the capital city.

(Photo: Jeff Osborn/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments